That’s because Angela has lost a life-changing 8st to achieve her dream, and feels great as a result.

Angela, who’s gone from 21st 11.5lbs to 13st 12lbs, says:

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good! I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

8 Stone Down!

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

The proud mum joined the 9.15am Highfield group, which is run by Haylea Gavin, in June 2021.

Angela says: “My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

"Before I lost the weight I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself I knew that my smile wasn’t real – yet now I’m beaming!”

Side by Side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela’s weight was also putting a huge strain on her health, she suffered with high blood pressure, chronic back pain, got breathless easily.

People who are severely overweight, with a BMI* above 30, are more likely to suffer from health problems like coronary heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and cancer, and obesity is linked to a reduction in life expectancy of between seven and nine years.

In Dacorum 61.3% of people are so severely overweight that their health is already at risk.

After seeing the Banner outside the venue, Angela decided to join her local Slimming World group at St. Pauls Church in Highfield. She says:

Hello Me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

"I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my Consultant Haylea and I was so relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential – I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed!

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

"They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through the doors.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela followed the club’s Food Optimising eating plan and swapped Take-aways & Convenience foods for home cooked Fake-aways and Fresh fruit and veg. She says: “People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with Slimming World. I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much delicious food and without ever feeling hungry.

“I still enjoy all my favourite meals like burgers and chips and roast dinners but I’ve learned how to make small changes like using lean meat or cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter. It fits in really well with the rest of my family and we can all eat the same meals. This is a change that I’ve made for life and have the tools I need to keep up forever.”

Today Angela’s lost a total of 8st and gone from a size 22 to a size 12 dress. She’s also more active nowadays and regularly goes horse riding and enjoys cycling with the family.

Haylea, who runs the Highfield Slimming World group, says:

“The changes we’ve seen in Angela are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people in Hemel Hempstead who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action. There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person just like Angela.”