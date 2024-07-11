BDCC Medieval Festival
The Berkhamsted Chamber of Commerce
The BDCC is pleased to announce that the line up for the Medieval Festival Sunday 25th and Monday 26th August is complete.
The festival will include:
- Knights in Armour re-enacting battles
- Medieval Fire Eater
- Minstrels
- Long Bow shooting
- Falconry Displays
- Bar and stalls selling various products including food
- Fancy Dress competition for U12's
- Jugglers and magicians
Price in advance £10 for adults, £5 for teenagers, U12's Free
Register and buy tickets at www.berkhamsted-chamber.co.uk
