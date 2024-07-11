BDCC Medieval Festival

By Peter Elsworth
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:12 BST
The Berkhamsted Chamber of Commerce

The BDCC is pleased to announce that the line up for the Medieval Festival Sunday 25th and Monday 26th August is complete.

The festival will include:

  • Knights in Armour re-enacting battles
  • Medieval Fire Eater
  • Minstrels
  • Long Bow shooting
  • Falconry Displays
  • Bar and stalls selling various products including food
  • Fancy Dress competition for U12's
  • Jugglers and magicians

Price in advance £10 for adults, £5 for teenagers, U12's Free

Register and buy tickets at www.berkhamsted-chamber.co.uk

