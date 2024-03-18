Autistic hero supporting World Autism Acceptance Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My name is Jethro Offemaria and I live in Hemel Hempstead and I was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3 back in the Philippines in 1993.

For my fundraising event for World Autism Acceptance Week, I will be running and walking on the treadmill at the Gym Group for 5km and also, Ceroc dancing with my friends from my local Ceroc venue, pageant girls and guys, my schoolmates and my teammates from two running clubs which are St Albans Striders and Spider Runners and footballers from St Albans City Inclusive football club.

It will coincides my 34th birthday week, with my actual birthday is on April 3rd and the charity birthday party will be held on April 6th in aid of the National Autistic Society.

Jethro Offemaria ran for the National Autistic Society in the 2023 London Marathon

I will be dancing Ceroc and dancing to Eurovision tunes with twenty-six female Ceroc dancing friends, pageant girls and men to support autistic people like me.

My aim is to support autistic children and teenagers in education and open up autistic schools and colleges, support autistic adults to find supported accommodation, support with life skills and independent lives too.