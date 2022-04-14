1. Easter activities at Metro Bank, Hemel Hempstead

At the bank in Hemel Hempstead's Marlowes Shopping Centre, children can decorate their own windmill in store with the chance to have a selfie with Metro Man, the Bank’s mascot and grab a take away craft bag to make the windmill at home. Friday April 15 from 11am and Saturday April 16 from 8.30am.

Photo: Google