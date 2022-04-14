From foodie adventures to egg hunting, whatever you fancy doing, rest assured that there is plenty to keep yourself and the kids entertained in Dacorum.
Here is a roundup of some of the Easter events on this bank holiday weekend
1. Easter activities at Metro Bank, Hemel Hempstead
At the bank in Hemel Hempstead's Marlowes Shopping Centre, children can decorate their own windmill in store with the chance to have a selfie with Metro Man, the Bank’s mascot and grab a take away craft bag to make the windmill at home. Friday April 15 from 11am and Saturday April 16 from 8.30am.
2. Ashridge House - Golden Goose Hunt
Keep your eyes peeled for a golden goose wandering the candy-covered grounds of Ashridge House this Easter. Hunt for the elusive golden eggs and unscramble the letters to find out where the goose is hiding. Monday April 18 from 2.15pm.
3. 800 years of worship at St Peter’s Church
Head down to Berkhamsted this weekend and celebrate 800 years of Easter worship at St Peter’s Church. Join in the Sunday service on Church Street (just off Berkhamsted High Street) and be part of history. Sunday April 17 at 9.30am.
4. The Rose and Crown Inn - 80s disco
Fancy dancing the night away this Sunday? Head to the Rose and Crown Inn this Sunday night for a special 80s Easter disco. Hosted by Julia Coots, the night is promised to be lots of fun. Sunday April 17 at 8.30pm.
