Who are the bakers on The Great British Bake Off this year? Full cast for series 16

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST

The Great British Bake Off will continue tonight - but who is still in the tent? 🍰

Grab your oven mitts, because a brand new helping of The Great British Bake Off is almost ready to be served up. Channel 4’s beloved cookery competition will be back in just a few hours.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have been cooking up some devilish biscuit-based challenges for the remaining bakers this week. Recap what happened in the first episode of GBBO here.

Sign up with NationalWorld Today - Breaking news sent to your inbox.

The bookies have named the baker most likely to go home this week. See the latest odds right here.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for tonight’s (September 9) episode. The challenges the amateurs are set to face in biscuit week have also been revealed.

But which bakers are still in the tent? Here’s all you need to know.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1

1. Hassan - South Yorkshire - eliminated

30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1 | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

2. Aaron - London

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

3. Iain - Belfast

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.

4. Jasmine - London

Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVGreat British Bake OffChannel 4
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice