Burns Night celebration at Berkhamsted Town Hall Trust's charity dinner

The event celebrates poet Robert Burns

By Olivia Preston
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 10:29am

A dinner dance will be held in Berkhamsted to honour the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Berkhamsted Town Hall will host an evening of dancing, poetry and bagpipes on January 28. It will start at 7pm and include a three-course meal. Tickets are £45 per person. Attendees are encouraged to wear kilts, black tie, smart casual, or something tartan.

Proceeds will go towards Town Hall Trust and Riding for the Disabled at Briden’s Camp

Scottish poet and writer of traditional Scottish folk songs Robert Burns (1759 - 1796).
    To book, email or call Pete Elsworth (07901 515381).