Mark builds his fame on Xmas sausage rolls

A social media star from Hemel Hempstead has the number one record for Christmas... and it’s all about sausage rolls!

Mark Hoyle, with We Built This City On Sausage Rolls was up against the likes of Ava Max with Sweet But Psycho and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next for one of British music’s most coveted prizes.

On hearing the news onFriday Mark and his wife Roxanne burst into tears and said: “Oh my God! Thank you so much, we did it! We’ve rocked the world!

“You got us there, guys, we love you!”

The song is based on the 1985 soft rock classic We Built This City by Starship, which was written by a team including Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Young dad of two Mark is known as LadBaby, and he and his family have an army of followers across social media.

The charity video has been viewed more than one million times on YouTube and is raising money for The Trussell Trust, the oranisers of food banks around the country.

The Trussell Trust said on Twitter: “Wow! You did it! We are overwhelmed at the support you’ve shown in getting @LadBabyOfficial song to #ChristmasNumberOne.

“All proceeds will support our #foodbank network to give emergency food and additional help to people whilst we work to end the need for #foodbanks. Thank you!”

Mark later Tweeted to pop star Ariana Grande: “I hope there’s no hard feels about Xmas No 1

“Let me know when you’re next in the UK and maybe me and the missus can take you for a foot long sausage roll? It’ll change your life... it has mine!”

She did not reply.