There’s set to be a carnival atmosphere at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this evening as the MOBO’s arrive

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 MOBO Awards are set to take place this evening in Newcastle.

The awards celebrate another year for Black music and culture in the United Kingdom.

Here’s a reminder who is up for what award along with who is set to perform and how to watch the ceremony live.

The MOBO Awards are set to take over the North East later this evening (February 18 2025), with this year’s ceremony taking place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

The MOBOs (Music of Black Origin) are one of the most significant and influential music award ceremonies in the UK, particularly for Black music and culture and was founded in 1996 by Kanya King CBE, the awards were created to celebrate and uplift artists in genres like hip-hop, R&B, reggae, jazz, gospel, Afrobeats, and grime—many of which were historically overlooked by mainstream British music awards like the BRITs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is considered one of the most important in the UK music calendar, alongside that of the BRITs, the Mercury Prize and the Ivors, and has gone on to platform a wealth of musicians since its first ceremony meeting room at London's Connaught Rooms.

Despite its modest beginnings, the first MOBOs still attracted major artists and industry figures, and it quickly grew into one of the most important music award shows in Britain.

So, what to expect from this year’s ceremony? Here’s a reminder of this year’s nominees, a look at the scheduled performances to take place and how you can follow along with all the action from Sheffield live and as it happens this evening.

Who has been nominated for an award at the MOBO Awards 2025?

Full list of nominees and awards to be presented at this year’s MOBO Awards ceremonies as of writing:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Male Act

Could Central Cee walk away with Best Male Act and Song of the Year at the MOBO Awards this year? | AFP via Getty Images

Bashy

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act In Association With Got2b

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album Of The Year

Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive

Cleo Sol - Gold

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying

Sampha - Lahai

Skrapz - Reflection

Song Of The Year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - Band4Band

Chase & Status, Stormzy - Backbone

Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - Favourite Girl

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade

Odeal - Soh-Soh

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal

Pozer

Video Of The Year In Association With LNER

Meekz - Mini Me’s (Directed By Kc Locke)

Mnelia - My Man (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye - Genesis (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha - Only (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent) (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - Hocus Pocus (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By KISS FM

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Alt Blk Era

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act Supported By Trench

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher

Best Hip Hop Act Supported By BBC Radio 1Xtra

Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-Trap

Pozer

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Beyonce

Glorilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders

Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie

Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell

Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell

Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell

Best Media Personality

AJ Odudu is up for the Best Media Personality award at this year’s MOBOs in Sheffield

90's Baby Show

AJ Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

YG Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2J

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Annatoria

Imrhan

Limoblaze

Reblah

Still Shadey

Volney Morgan & New Ye

Who is scheduled to perform at the MOBO Awards 2025?

Shola Ama is among the names set to perform at the MOBO Awards 2025 in Sheffield this evening.

The full announced line-up of live performances scheduled to take place at the MOBO Awards is as follows:

Shola Ama

Jaz Karis

Nao

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Odeal

Darkoo

Nova Twins

DJ AG

Pozer

LeoStayTrill

Krept & Konan

Spice

Bashy

Will the MOBO Awards 2025 be shown on TV or streamed online?

You can stream this year’s MOBO Awards ceremony live through the organisation’s YouTube channel from 8pm GMT on February 18 2025, with an encore presentation set to be screened by the BBC on February 21 2025.

Who do you think will emerge from Sheffield this evening with a newly won MOBO Award? Make your predictions by leaving a comment down below before the stream of this year’s ceremony.