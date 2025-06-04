Love Island will be back for its 12th series this summer 💕

It is almost time to return to the Love Island villa.

ITV has confirmed the start date for Series 12.

But when will it begin and how often is it on TV?

Love Island has just celebrated its 10th anniversary - but the summer is only just about to begin. The iconic ITV2 reality show is set to return for its 12th series in just a matter of days.

Maya Jama teased the latest season in a trailer - set inside the “office”. She demanded more “drama” and it set the stakes for a very entertaining batch of episodes.

But when exactly will Love Island return? Here’s all you need to know:

ITV confirms Love Island series 12 start date

Maya Jama in the teaser for Love Island series 12 | ITV

After a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable season of Love Island: All Stars during the winter, the main show is set to return for a brand new series. It comes shortly after ITV celebrated the 10th anniversary of the iconic reality show - which saw old favourites return for a trip down memory lane.

Love Island series 12 will start on Monday, June 9 and will once again be broadcast on ITV2. The premiere episode is due to begin at 9pm.

How often will Love Island be on TV?

The show’s 12th series will follow previous seasons and will air nightly on ITV2. New episodes will be broadcast on weeknights and Sundays, with Saturday evenings being Unseen Bits - featuring previously unseen moments, but not a full brand new episode.

Will Love Island: Aftersun return this summer?

The ITV2 show’s companion programme Aftersun will be back for series 12. It will follow the latest episode and look back on what just happened in the villa.

Amy Hart, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack will be on hosting duties with new panellists Joe Baggs and Ash Holme joining the team for the summer, TV Zone UK reports .

