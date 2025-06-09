Who is in the Love Island cast? Full list of boys and girls in Series 12 - updating

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 21:28 BST

Love Island is welcoming the first hopefuls of series 12 to the villa - but who are they?

Love Island is welcoming 12 brand new singletons to the famous villa for a summer to remember. The first set of boys and girls are being revealed to the nation as ITV2 show starts its 12th series.

A bombshell surprise from America is set to shake things up - and cause real chaos. It is the first time the show has had a contestant from across the pond.

Fans have been told that they can actually rent the legendary villa - when it is not being used for filming. However it will set you back a pretty penny.

But who is in the cast for series 12 - and what are they looking for? See our updating list, which we will be keeping up-to-date throughout the season.

Talking about what he is looking for in the villa, Connor said: “Someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman.” But his ‘icks’ include: “Being too needy, or needing to do everything together.”

Discussing what he is looking for in the villa, Blu said: “Someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way.” But he warned that his biggest icks are: “When you see toothpaste in the sink. Just turn the tap on right? When it’s dried up as well? Gross.”

Shakira is looking for someone who: “Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny.” However her biggest ‘icks’ in the romance department include: “Bad hygiene, like bad breath. I can’t deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no.”

In the villa, Harry is looking for: “The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don’t think I’d go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl.” But when it comes to ‘icks’ his biggest are: “Someone DM-ing me first. I don’t like that, I think I’m a little bit more old fashioned. I don’t slide into DMs if I don’t know someone. Also someone that tries too hard and is trying to be who they think I want them to be.”

