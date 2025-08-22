Leeds Festival 2025 Friday: Your set times and stage clashes on the first full day at Bramham Park
- Travis Scott, D Block Europe, Amyl and The Sniffers and many more await revellers heading to Leeds Festival today.
- The hip-hop giant is set to headline the main stage this evening, while The Dare is set to headline the Festival Republic stage this evening.
- Here are your set times and stage clashes as the first full day at Bramham Park begins!
Good morning festival revellers, and welcome to your first full day at Leeds Festival for this year!
As more fans start filtering through the entrance to both the campsites and the main arena, your headline act this evening is hip-hop titan Travis Scott, set to astound audiences on what is a very hip-hop-centric day on the main stage at Bramham Park.
We say that as Scott features in a triple-bill of fantastic hip-hop orientated performances today, with D Block Europe performing shortly before the rapper, while Trippie Redd will be kicking off the trifecta of rap on the main stage today.
But don’t sleep on the other stages either - today also includes performances from Sammy Virji on the Chevron Stage, The Dare on the Festival Republic stage and a plethora of up-and-coming talent you’ll do doubt he hearing more about in the new year as they grace the BBC Introducing Stage.
Here are all your set times and who is set to clash with who for your Leeds Festival Friday this year!
Leeds Festival 2025 - set times and stages for Friday August 22
All information correct as of writing
Main Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Demae
- 12:50 - 13:20: Songer
- 13:40 - 14:15: Waterparks
- 14:35 - 15:10: Sea Girls
- 15:35 - 16:20: Suki Waterhouse
- 16:45 - 17:30: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 18:00 - 18:45: Trippie Redd
- 19:20 - 20:20: D Block Europe
- 21:20 - 22:50: Travis Scott
Chevron Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Lyvia
- 13:30 - 14:00: Late Night Drive Home
- 14:20 - 14:50: Del Water Gap
- 15:15 - 16:00: Leigh-Anne
- 16:25 - 17:10: Girls Don’t Sync
- 17:35 - 18:20: Lancey Foux
- 18:45 - 19:30: DJ EZ
- 20:10 - 21:20: Sammy Virji
Festival Republic Stage
- 12:00 - 12:30: Radio Free Alice
- 12:40 - 13:15: Bartees Strange
- 13:30 - 14:00: Balu Brigada
- 14:20 - 14:50: Nell Mescal
- 15:15 - 15:40: Skye Newman
- 16:00 - 16:30: Antony Szmierek
- 17:00 - 17:30: Luvcat
- 17:50 - 18:20: Matilda Mann
- 18:40 - 19:15: Good Kid
- 19:35 - 20:10: Nieve Ella
- 20:35 - 21:20: The Dare
BBC Introducing Stage
- 12:00 - 12:25: JD Cliffe
- 12:55 - 13:20: Cliffords
- 13:50 - 14:15: WENCH!
- 14:45 - 15:10: Indoor Foxes
- 16:35 - 17:00: Niki Kini
- 17:30 - 17:55: Mcxxne
- 18:25 - 18:50: EV
- 19:20 - 19:45: Deyyess
- 20:15 - 20:40: Amie Blue
Reload Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00: CamUKG
- 14:00 - 15:30: SHADEV
- 15:30 - 17:00: FUZION
- 17:00 - 18:30: ESC
- 18:30 - 20:00: Sophia Violet
- 21:30 - 23:00: Riordan
LS23
- 22:00 - 23:00: ESC
- 23:00 - 00:15: Douvelle19
- 00:15 - 01:45: P-RALLEL
- 01:45 - 03:00: Silva Bumpa
Reload After Hours
- 23:00 - 00:30: BL3SS
- 00:30 - 01:45: Millie Cotton
- 01:45 - 03:00: DJ Battle
Piccadilly Party
- 22:00 - 23:00: Beefy Melons
- 23:00 - 00:00: Bob Brazill
- 00:00 - 01:00: Swiftogeddon
- 01:00 - 02:00: DOKTORED
- 02:00 - 03:00: S*** Indie Disco
- 03:00 - 04:00 - Holland
- 04:00 - 05:00: Danny Oliver
- 05:00 - 06:00: Beefy Melons
What set clashes are taking place today at Leeds Festival?
It’s a tough choice for the first full day at Leeds this year, with several stage clashes set to take place. Make your choices now, or figure out if you can make time to check out all the acts today, despite the overlaps.
- 21:20 - 22:50: Travis Scott (Main Stage) vs. Riordan (Reload Stage)
- 19:20 - 20:20: D Block Europe (Main Stage) vs. Sammy Virji (Chevron Stage) vs. Nieve Ella (Festival Republic Stage)
- 18:00 - 18:45: Trippie Redd (Main Stage) vs. Lancey Foux (Chevron Stage) vs. Matilda Mann (Festival Republic Stage)
- 15:30 - 16:00: Suki Waterhouse (Main Stage) vs. Leigh-Anne (Chevron Stage) vs. Skye Newman (Festival Republic Stage) vs. FUZION (Reload Stage)
