After wowing fans at Wireless 2024, Ice Spice is set to return to the UK this year

Ice Spice has announced she is returning for a series of tour dates in the United Kingdom before the end of 2024.

The artist, who was last in the country for Wireless 2024, is set for dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

Here’s when you can see Ice Spice back in the UK once again, and when tickets will be on general sale.

The “Barbie World” collaborator, who was part of this year’s Wireless 2024 lineup in London, is set to perform dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London across October and November 2024, with presale tickets already on sale.

The dates come as part of Ice Spice’s “Y2K!” World Tour, in support of her debut album of the same name, featuring hits such as “Phat Butt” and collaborations with Travis Scott and Central Cee. The album has already earned strong reviews from the likes of Pitchfork Media, and follows the success of her 2023 EP, “Like…?” which spawned the breakthrough single, “Munch (Feelin U.)”

So with the locations already revealed, here’s a look at where exactly Ice Spice is performing towards the end of 2024 and how you can get tickets if you’ve not picked up presale tickets already.

Where is Ice Spice performing in the United Kingdom?

Live Nation have confirmed that Ice Spice will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Ice Spice performing in the United Kingdom?

Pre-sale access

O2 Priority presales for the shows have already begun, with Live Nation and artist presales set to commence on September 5 2024 at 10am, with presales closing at 9am on September 6 2024.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will be available for those without presales access from 10am on September 6 2024 through Ticketmaster.

What did Ice Spice perform at Wireless 2024?

For those wanting an idea what Ice Spice could perform during her 2024 UK tour dates, Setlist.FM has published that the singer performed the following set during her appearance at Wireless 2024.

Munch (Feelin’ U) Play Video Princess Diana Play Video Gangsta Boo Butterfly Ku Actin a Smoochie No Clarity Karma (Taylor Swift cover) (Remix) Barbie World (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua cover) Gimmie a Light Bikini Bottom Phat Butt Boy's a liar Pt. 2 (PinkPantheress cover) Did It First (with Central Cee) (live debut) BAND4BAND (Central Cee, Lil Baby cover) (with Central Cee) (Solo performance by Central Cee) Deli In Ha Mood Fisherrr (Cash Cobain & Bay Swag cover) (Remix) Think U the S**t (Fart)

Will you be going to see Ice Spice on one of her UK tour dates to end the year with, or did you see the rap star during her performance at Wireless 2024? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or contact the writer of this article directly.