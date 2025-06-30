Bob Vylan’s set proved to be controversial - and the BBC has broken its silence on its coverage 🚨

Punk duo Bob Vylan caused a stir at Glastonbury 2025.

The group led anti-Israel chants during their set on Saturday.

BBC has now issued a statement on the coverage.

In the build up to Glastonbury 2025, Kneecap were the group drawing the pre-emptive backlash. The trio’s set was not broadcast live on the BBC’s iPlayer stream

However it was the act that took to the stage before the Irish hip-hop group that caused the biggest stir of the weekend. Punk rock duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in pro-Palestine and anti-Israel chants during their performance on the West Holts stage on Saturday (June 28).

Viewers have been divided, with many praising the rockers on social media - while others have accused them of anti-semitism. The BBC has come under a lot of flak for not pulling the live stream at the weekend.

The broadcaster has now broken its silence over the incident - and admitted it had ‘regret’ around the coverage. Here’s all you need to know:

What happened during Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury?

Punk duo Bob Vylan caused controversy with their Glastonbury 2025 set. | AFP via Getty Images

The punk rock duo from London - who perform under the stage names Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan - initially led the crowd at the West Holts in a chant of ‘Free, Free Palestine’. During the live stream numerous Palestinian flags could be seen in the audience.

The singer then said: “But have you heard this one though. Death, Death to the IDF”. It is in reference to the Israeli Defence Force, the national military of Israel.

It led to backlash on social media, with one figure comparing it to a “Nazi rally”. Many other users praised them, with one writing: “We love you from GAZA, Bob Vylan.”

Sir Keir Starmer however called the chant “appalling”. Glastonbury said the chants “crossed a line”.

Responding on Instagram, Bob Vylan’s official account wrote: “I said what I said.”

BBC breaks silence and admits ‘regret’

The BBC’s live stream of Bob Vylan’s performance was not curtailed as it aired, but has not been made available on catch-up. In contrast to Kneecap’s which was not broadcast live and is not on streaming.

On Monday (June 30), the BBC broke its silence and issued a statement. It read: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.”

It continued: "The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer. The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.

"In light of this weekend, we will look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air."

