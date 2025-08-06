Gary Lineker ‘to join ITV’ for huge new show and it isn’t a football one

Gary Lineker could be set to host a new show for ITV, according to reports 👀

Gary Lineker has ‘agreed’ to join ITV.

The TV presenter is joining the broadcaster after leaving the BBC.

But what show could he be fronting for the channel?

Gary Lineker looks set to make an eye-catching return to TV after ‘agreeing’ to join ITV, according to reports.

The England icon and broadcast legend departed the BBC earlier this year and will no longer be hosting its coverage of the 2026 World Cup. He had previously confirmed his exit from Match of the Day.

However, he won’t be away from the small screen for long as The Sun reports that he has agreed a deal to join ITV. Here’s all you need to know:

What could Gary Lineker host for ITV?

Former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker will reportedly join ITV has he signs on as host of a new primetime game show. | Getty Images

Since his retirement, Lineker has become a familiar face on the TV. For younger viewers, he may in fact be more recognisable as the host of Match of the Day.

He started out on BBC Radio 5 Live, before jumping over to the TV side. Lineker was a team captain on They Think It's All Over starting in 1995 before replacing Des Lynam as the host of Match of the Day.

Lineker was also one of the co-presenters for BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award for many years. He has branched out from the world of sports media in the past, including presenting a game show briefly for ITV.

He was the host of Sitting on a Fortune between 2021 and 2023. The Sun reports that he is being eyed to front ITV’s next big game show: The Box.

It is based on a Norwegian programme, which has proved to be a hit in its home country, and is described as a mix of I’m a Celeb and SAS: Who Dares Wins. According to the paper, the show “will see 12 celebs put in boxes and given daring challenges”.

The Box is being touted as a “successor” to Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. The weekend favourite went onto hiatus after the 2024 season.

A source told The Sun: “ITV are really excited about it - and believe they have finally found a worthy successor to Saturday Night Takeaway.

“They have long been sniffing around Gary and just needed to find the right format for him. They’re confident they’ve found that now, and the BBC’s loss is their gain.”

ITV’s version of The Box could film in the autumn and air in early 2026, The Sun reports.

