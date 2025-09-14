The new coach on Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams - Kate Cross | BBC

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams is back for another season.

Now dubbed the Ultimate test, the show will continue this weekend.

But who are the coaches this year?

It is time to dust down your pads and find that old bat, because Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams is back. A brand new episode of the acclaimed show will air this weekend.

The England cricket legend is joined by a new face on the coaching for the season - as they add a girls team for the first time. It will be broadcasting weekly on Sunday evenings on BBC One.

This time out, Freddie is determined to prove that his previous success wasn’t a one off, having created a cricket team like no other in his hometown of Preston and taken them on a life changing tour to India, he's now set his sights on a much more ambitious plan.

What time is Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on TV?

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Team will continue this weekend with a brand new episode today (September 14). It is due to start at 8.15pm on BBC One/ HD and will be followed by King & Conqueror.

It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. You can catch up on the previous seasons as well on the platform.

Who are the coaches on the show this year?

L-R: Kate Cross, Carla, Madi, Milla, Summer, Mollie, Katie, Madi, Genna, Aimee, Matilda, Evie Freddie Flintoff, Kyle Hogg | BBC/South Shore/Lauren Hira

For the very first time, the BBC series is set to have a girls team. To help coach that side will be current England Women’s international player Kate Cross.

She joins the coaching team of Freddie Flintoff and former Lancashire fast bowler Kyle Hogg.

Kate said: “I was really excited when Fred called me to ask if I’d be willing to help. I had seen the first series and loved how much attention the series had gathered.

“Growing up playing cricket I know how vital the sport was in changing my life so to see the Preston lads getting that chance was great to watch. Initially I wasn’t too sure what to expect with the Southshore girls but I was excited to try and encourage some young girls to give cricket a go.”

She continued: “One of the biggest challenges we faced was getting the girls to understand that it was okay to fail at something that they were new to. It felt like they put so much pressure and expectation on themselves. Our job as coaches was to try and alleviate that pressure and make sure the girls had some fun.

“But when you broke through those moments and started to see the improvements it was amazing to see their faces when they did achieve something. From the first session we did to the last game we played the difference in their confidence was unrecognisable. And you could tell they all wanted to help each other get better which was a great to see.”

Kyle Hogg added: “Taking on three teams was a challenge, and being able to give them all the same experiences at once. And obviously we had a girls team, which we had never done before!”

He continued: “Hopefully people will watch it and think 'I'd love to take my daughter to my local cricket club', because it looks like a great environment.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.