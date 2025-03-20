Sara Davies is ‘stepping away’ from Dragons Den ‘for now’ 🐉

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies is ‘stepping away’ from the BBC show.

She joined the show in 2019 but is taking a break from filming.

Davies has explained the reason for her departure - but leaves the door open for a return.

The hit reality show concluded the first half of its 22nd series at the end of February. See who was on the most recent episode of the show.

Sara joined the cast of Dragons’ Den back in 2019 and became the youngest female dragon in the show’s history. The most recent season has also seen guest appearances from Joe Wicks and Trinny Woodall

Why is Sara Davies 'stepping away’ from Dragons’ Den?

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies. | BBC Studios, Simon Pantling

Following the conclusion of the first half of Dragons’ Den’s 22nd series at the end of February, Sara Davies announced she would be taking a break from the show.

In a post on Instagram on March 7, she explained: “As a lot of you will know, I’ve taken up my position again as CEO of Crafter’s Companion and my business is my big priority this year. And when I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role.

“As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in. It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation.

“It’s so much more than a TV show. That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby! So I won’t be filming with the team this year for the next series.

“Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all. In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!”

Her post on social media does appear to leave the door open for her to return to the show - particularly by using “for now” to describe her departure. Sara will appear in the remaining episodes of series 22 but will not be part of the cast for series 23.