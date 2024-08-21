Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gathering of the Angels promises to be a definitive event for David Lynch fans in the UK. 🎞

A brand new festival is set to take place in September celebrating the work of acclaimed film director David Lynch.

A Gathering of the Angels is a two-day celebration of the “Eraserhead” and “Twin Peaks” director, featuring a big screen showing of “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.”

Here’s a look at what other events will take place during the festival, and the special guests already confirmed for the inaugural event.

He is considered one of the world’s greatest creative geniuses, despite eschewing Hollywood conventions at an early juncture - we talk of course about David Lynch.

The acclaimed director of such works as “The Elephant Man” starring John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins, “Blue Velvet” with Lynch regulars Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern and the cult classic “Twin Peaks” - which saw it’s eagerly anticipated “Return” take place in 2017.

A Gathering of the Angels is set to bring together fans of Lynch from across the United Kingdom in September, with an array of activities set to take place including panel discussions with those who have collaborated with visionary before, live performances from the Double R Club, a Lynchian inspired Burlesque and Cabaret club based in East London and music throughout the weekend in secret bar The Slow Club lovingly recreated from the Blue Velvet set design.

A major highlight of the festival is the newly announced immersive live-action "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me" Puzzle Experience, organised in collaboration with Other World Escapes and Sip and Solve. This uniquely Lynchian adventure invites guests to unravel the mysteries of David Lynch's universe. Fans will step into The Black Lodge and cross the threshold into the eerie, captivating, and mind-bending world of “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.”

Those who fancy to test their Lynchian knowledge will also be able to put their money where their mouth is with The Great Lynchian Quiz, while organisers have assured that more events and screenings will be announced before the launch of the inaugural event.

What movies of David Lynch’s will be screened during A Gathering of the Angels?

The works of acclaimed director David Lynch will be celebrated in September, with the launch of a dedicated film festival for the "Twin Peaks" director - A Gathering of the Angels. | Getty Images/Paramount+

Just the one announced for now - but it’s a pretty big screening. Lynch’s companion piece to his hallowed “Twin Peaks” series is set for a theatrical screening with “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” originally released in 1992.

Acting as both a companion piece and a prequel to the series, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” plays a crucial role in the larger "Twin Peaks" mythology by delving deeper into the dark and mysterious events that led up to the murder of Laura Palmer, the central mystery of the original series.

Are any special guests set to appear at A Gathering of the Angels?

Quite the few names are going to be on hand for panel discussions regarding David Lynch and his works. “Twin Peaks” fans will be delighted to know that Dana Ashbrook (Bobby) and Eamon Farren (Richard Horne from “Twin Peaks: The Return”) will both be on hand during the festival.

Those paying attention to the festival’s website may also have spotted “special guests” to be announced closer to the festival’s launch - so what this space.

When is A Gathering of the Angels taking place?

A Gathering of the Angels will take place at The London Irish Centre, Camden Square, London, NW1 9XB on September 14 and 15 2024, with doors opening for VIP ticket holders at 9:30am and general admissions allowed to enter from 10:00am both days.

How can I get tickets to attend A Gathering of the Angels?

Tickets to attend A Gathering of Angels are on sale now through the festival’s official website, with prices ranging from £25 for those who wish to watch the panel discussions online from the comfort of your own home, through to VIP weekend packages at £310 which includes a celebrity autograph and more perks.

Are you a “Twin Peaks” or David Lynch fan now heading along to the first A Gathering of the Angels festival? What’s your favourite David Lynch film or line from “Twin Peaks” - and are you as big of a fan of Margaret Lanterman (The Log Lady) as much as the writer of this article? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.