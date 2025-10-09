Celia Imrie is swapping the big screen for the Traitors Castle 📺👀

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celia Imrie is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

The Bridget Jones star has signed up for the BBC spin-off.

But where have you seen her before?

A Hollywood legend is among the stars who have been signed up for Celebrity Traitors. Celia Imrie is among the 18 celebs who are taking part in the BBC reality show.

The screen icon recently starred in a hit Netflix movie and will bring her acting experience to the Traitors Castle. She is joined by TV favourites, an Olympic winner, pop-stars, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Celia Imrie on Celebrity Traitors?

Acting legend Celia Imrie is trading the big screen for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for her roles in movies like the Bridget Jones series, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and most recently The Thursday Murder Club. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Celia Imrie brings a wealth of on screen experience to the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She has had plenty of iconic performances across both TV and movies.

Most recently she was part of the cast for Netflix’s Thursday Murder Club adaptation - playing Joyce. But you may remember her from movies like The Bridget Jones Diaries, where she plays Una, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also had a recurring role in The Diplomat, which returns for its third season this month. Her other recent TV shows include Better Things and A Ghost Story for Christmas.

Speaking before the show, Celia said: “I just think it's such a clever invention. I'd love to meet the person who thought it up. I suppose, being an actor, you do spend your life pretending to be somebody else, so that's quite an advantage.

“In my autobiography I say that actresses are likened to Victorian young girls sitting round a ballroom on their gilt chairs waiting to be asked to dance. And that's how our life is. We all have to wait for the part to come along. Yes, I could play Hedda Gabler in my attic but there's nobody to tell me how good I am. If I was Van Gogh, I could create a painting in the middle of the night, I wouldn’t need an audience.

“The only thing I have tried to do in terms of control in my career is to attempt to try and do something as different to the last thing so as not to be pigeonholed. And this, to be a player of The Traitors, is as different to anything else I have ever done.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.