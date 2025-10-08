Celebrity Traitors start time has been confirmed - here’s when it is on 📺👀

Celebrity Traitors’ first ever season is about to begin.

The BBC spin-off will have a bumper length premiere.

But when exactly can you tune in to watch it?

The Celebrity Traitors will make its highly anticipated debut in just a few hours. After months of waiting, the all-star spin-off to the beloved BBC series is finally here.

For its inaugural season, the Beeb has assembled a truly incredible cast. From chart-topping pop sensations to retired rugby players, TV legends, and movie stars.

Claudia Winkleman is pulling on her fingerless gloves to take on hosting duties one more. She has shared her biggest fear about the spin-off, declaring: “I was scared.”

But when can you actually watch the Celebrity Traitors? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Celebrity Traitors UK on TV today?

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

The show is set to make its highly anticipated debut this evening (October 8). Celebrity Traitors will start at 9pm each day that is on TV.

Fans will get a bumper helping to start out the series with a 70 minute premiere. It is due to run from 9pm to 10.15pm before returning to the usual hour runtime afterwards.

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV this week?

In one of the biggest changes to the show’s format - beyond the inclusion of celebrities - the spin-off will only broadcast two episodes per week. Celebrity Traitors will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights, the BBC has said.

Friday nights will instead feature DIY SOS and the new Alan Partridge series. It has not been confirmed how many episodes Celebrity Traitors will have - although it was previously rumoured to be nine.

How to watch Celebrity Traitors?

Just like its parent show, Celebrity Traitors will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. Episodes will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 9pm.

It will also be available to watch live and on demand on iPlayer. All three of the Traitors UK seasons are also on it as well as global versions like The Traitors US, NZ and Australia.

Is Uncloaked back for Celebrity Traitors?

For Ed Gamble’s companion video podcast The Traitors: Uncloaked, they will be delighted to know that the show will also be back. It is due to follow each new episode of Celebrity Traitors.

Uncloaked will be broadcast on BBC Two following the end of the latest episode. They will also be available to watch on catch-up on iPlayer as well as to listen to on BBC Sounds.

