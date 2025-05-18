Britain’s Got Talent is back in a different spot this weekend 🚨

Britain’s Got Talent will be back with another semi-final tonight.

Viewers have had to wait an extra 24 hours - however it is almost time.

But when will the live show be on and how to watch it?

They say good things come to those who wait - and that is certainly about to be the case for Britain’s Got Talent fans. Viewers have had to wait an extra day for the latest semi-final in series 18 because of live sports.

ITV was forced to delay its long-running reality show from its usual Saturday evening slot this weekend. It means the fourth live show will take place on a Sunday instead.

But what time will it be on and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

Why was BGT delayed this weekend?

ITV has changed up the way that Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows have been aired this year. The show returned much earlier than usual in 2025 - starting in February because of the hiatus of Saturday Night Takeaway - and that has had a knock-on effect.

Traditionally, BGT has aired its semi-finals and final on consecutive days across the course of a week. However this year, the live shows have been broadcast weekly instead.

BGT has been on a Saturday evening pretty much every week since it began back in February. However due to the FA Cup final being on ITV yesterday (May 17), the broadcaster was forced into a reshuffle.

It meant that Britain’s Got Talent’s fourth semi-final will air tonight (May 18) instead of its usual weekend spot.

What time is BGT on TV today?

The latest live show is due to begin at 7pm today - which is a similar start time for the hit competition show. It is scheduled to last for approximately two hours and will be followed by new drama Code of Silence .

How to watch BGT’s live shows?

The long-running series is once again being broadcast by ITV - or STV for viewers in Scotland. It will also be live on ITVX and STV Player as well as being available on catch up afterwards.

