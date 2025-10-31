Great British Bake Off 2025: What you need to know about the bake off final

Bake Off winner odds: who is the favourite to win 2025 final? Odds for Jasmine, Tom, Aaron

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:00 GMT

The Great British Bake Off’s final is just a few days away - but who is the favourite to win?

The winner of The Great British Bake Off series 16 will be crowned in just a matter of days. Channel 4 confirmed the line-up of finalists earlier this week.

Three amateur bakers are all that remain and they are within a hair’s width of claiming the coveted grand prize. One of the contestants will write their name into the show’s history books.

A clear favourite has emerged with the bookies - and it will come as no surprise to viewers. There has been a standout baker in the kitchen across the previous nine weeks.

Gambling.com has put its neck on the line and named the likely winner. But which of the trio is it?

However, fans were left fuming with the judges’ decision in the semi-final. They slammed Paul and Prue, saying they ‘got it wrong’.

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

1. Hassan - eliminated

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week.

2. Leighton - eliminated

Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week.

3. Pui Man - eliminated

Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four.

4. Jessika - eliminated

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

