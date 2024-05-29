Theatre company Mikron sets sail for Hemel Hempstead with its latest offering 'Jennie Lee'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Narrowboat-travelling theatre company Mikron is chugging into Hemel Hempstead with its new play charting the life of Westminster’s youngest ever MP.

The theatre team will docking up at Boxmoor’s Fishery Wharf Café on June 27 with its latest offering Jennie Lee.

The play explores the extraordinary life and achievements of the radical Scottish politician, so young that, as a woman in 1929, she couldn’t even vote herself.

Many people will never have heard of her work, yet, as the first Minister for the Arts and founder of the Open University, it has inspired and enabled so many. Jennie Lee left her coal-mining family in Scotland and fought with her every breath for the betterment of people’s lives. She believed every person deserved their share of the fruits of the earth – for wages, health, and housing, and for art and education too.

Actor-musicians Eddie Ahrens, Georgina Liley, Lauren Robinson and Mark Emmons. Photo: Robling Photography

The team says while founder of the NHS Nye Bevan was her husband, Jennie ‘is no footnote in someone else’s past’. Alongside this formidable couple, audiences will meet Winston Churchill, Harold Wilson, Margaret Thatcher and a whole host of other characters.

With an eclectic mix of musical styles from Musichall to 1920s Flappers, Mikron’s cast of four actor-musicians Eddie Ahrens, Georgina Liley, Lauren Robinson and Mark Emmons, will take the audience on a journey with Jennie from Cowdenbeath to Westminster.

The new play will be touring alongside Common Ground, Poppy Hollman’s hilarious new play that rambles through the history of land access in England.