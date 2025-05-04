Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

May the Force be with you today – or should that be, May the Fourth be with you?

Today marks the annual celebration of Star Wars , with fans, Jedi, Padawans, and perhaps even the odd Sith Lord coming together to mark the 'punny' occasion. And while you might think Star Wars Day (May 4th) began with a Jedi decree, its first recorded utterance in connection to the beloved franchise was surprisingly political.

Are Star Wars fans in the UK fond of the path of the Jedi, or do they secretly like those that turn to the dark side of the force? | Getty Images

On May 4th, 1979, as Margaret Thatcher became the UK's first female Prime Minister, a clever pun echoing the iconic "May the Force be with you" from Star Wars: A New Hope (released in 1977) appeared in a congratulatory advertisement in the London Evening News: " May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations. " This marked the phrase's initial entry into popular consciousness.

The Force began to manifest in the real world with the first known organized Star Wars Day celebration in 2011. Held at the Toronto Underground Cinema in Canada, this event brought fans together for trivia games, elaborate costume contests, and screenings of fan-made films. This marked a significant step from online appreciation to tangible, in-person festivities.

The true mainstream embrace of May the Fourth arrived after Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012 . Recognizing the already fervent popularity of the date among the dedicated fanbase, Disney officially declared May 4th as Star Wars Day in 2013.

So now you know how May the Fourth became a 'thing,' perhaps on this celebrated day we should find out who the UK’s favorite Star Wars character is?

Using search data analysis encompassing character names, actor information, and Star Wars costume queries, QR Code Generator identified the UK's most popular Star Wars characters, villains, and creatures across all categories.

If you’re a Luke fan, spoiler alert – you might not be happy with the results…

Who is the UK’s favourite Star Wars character?

Despite being a recent addition into the Star Wars pantheon, The Mandalorian comes out as the UK's favourite Star Wars character in 2025. | Canva

According to QR Code Generator’s analysis of average monthly search volumes, the UK's top Star Wars character isn't the farm boy turned Jedi Knight. Instead, soaring above the competition with a staggering 28,000 average monthly searches is none other than The Mandalorian .

While iconic heroes like Princess Leia (21,000) and the wise Obi-Wan Kenobi (20,000) command strong interest, and even the Chosen One himself, Anakin Skywalker (24,000), boasts impressive figures, it's the enigmatic bounty hunter and his adorable ward who have captured the UK's collective imagination.

Fan favourites like Grogu (18,000), Padmé Amidala (18,000), the loyal Chewbacca (15,000), and the wise Yoda (13,000) also show significant search interest.

Sadly for some, Luke Skywalker trails behind with approximately 11,000 average monthly searches, proving the newer additions to the Star Wars universe have truly made their mark on the UK audience.

Though we can empathise with Luke fans - our beloved Han Solo didn’t even make the top ten!

Was The Mandalorian your favourite Star Wars character, or were you partial to perhaps General Grievous or former stormtrooper Finn, played by Richard Boyega? Let us know your thoughts this Star Wars Day by leaving a comment down below.