Keating's hits with Boyzone and as a solo artist include Nothing at All, Life Is A Rollercoaster and No Matter What

Ronan Keating will be arriving at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Saturday June 11 for one night only.

After two frustrating years of re-scheduling and Covid interruptions, Ronan is returning to the stage to sing his many hits.

As lead vocalist in Boyzone and a successful solo artist, Ronan’s voice helped define pop music from the 1990s into the 21st century, with two new albums released during lockdown.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans expect to hear songs like Nothing at All, Life Is A Rollercoaster, No Matter What, If Tomorrow Never Comes, Love Me For A Reason, Baby Can I Hold You and Words.