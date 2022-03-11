Ronan Keating is coming to Aylesbury - here's how to get tickets
The man whose voice help define pop music for a generation will sing at the Waterside Theatre
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:32 am
Ronan Keating will be arriving at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Saturday June 11 for one night only.
After two frustrating years of re-scheduling and Covid interruptions, Ronan is returning to the stage to sing his many hits.
As lead vocalist in Boyzone and a successful solo artist, Ronan’s voice helped define pop music from the 1990s into the 21st century, with two new albums released during lockdown.
Fans expect to hear songs like Nothing at All, Life Is A Rollercoaster, No Matter What, If Tomorrow Never Comes, Love Me For A Reason, Baby Can I Hold You and Words.
Visit atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call 0844 871 7615 to book.