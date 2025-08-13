The singer is currently ‘stuck in a hospital bed’ after being struck down by illness before his Lithuanian performance.

Illness has forced UK singer Rag’n’Bone Man to cancel a European tour date hours before he was meant to take to the stage.

The singer was forced to pull out of his show in Lithuania, with what has been described as a ‘mysterious illness.’

The musician is set to perform at a Polish music festival later this month, with no indication if that performance will be cancelled so far.

Fans of UK artist Rag’n’Bone Man were left disappointed - and worried - after the singer cancelled a show hours before stage time due to what has been called a ‘mysterious illness.’

The 40-year-old singer was set to perform in Kaunas, Lithuania on Tuesday (August 12), however, hours before the show, the ‘Humans’ performer was forced to seek medical care, prompting the show to be cancelled.

The singer is currently recuperating in a hospital in Lithuania after being struck by the mysterious illness.

A message from Rag’n’Bone Man’s team informed Lithuanian fans on Instagram that “We're deeply sorry to let you know that today's concert in Kaunas has been cancelled as Rag'n'Bone Man has unfortunately fallen ill.

“He is currently seeking medical care and we wish him a speedy recovery. We know many of you were looking forward to the show and may have travelled or made special plans, we truly appreciate your understanding at this time.

The message concluded by stating that the singer “will be so upset to have to cancel this show and will be working hard to schedule a show in Lithuania soon."

That post was followed up later with an Instagram post showing the singer on a hospital bed, writing to fans, “Being stuck in hospital in Lithuania was not on my list of s**t to do before you die! Anyone watching anything good? I’ve got lots of time to kill!”

The singer’s next scheduled concert takes place on August 14, as part of the Bittersweet Festival in Poznań, Poland; currently, he looks to be on track to still perform at the festival as of writing.

