Local Hertfordshire musician 'The Gleeman' releases brand new single

The new single follows on from the success of his recent Christmas charity release in support of War Child, a run of live dates with Irish chart topper Damien Dempsey and recent BBC Radio 2 support. The Gleeman's highly anticipated debut album 'Something To Say' will be released on July 5th.

The Gleeman comments:

"The forthcoming debut album "Something To Say" will finally allow me the opportunity to truly represent myself as an artist and display the breadth and depth of my songwriting and storytelling. It's a body of work that I'm extremely proud of and doesn't shy away from tackling hard hitting and sensitive subject matters. There are compositions that contemplate losses and the resultant impact of those in different forms, musings on cancel culture and the implications on mental health, reflections on self-harming and an emotive and compassionate take on the topic of assisted dying - so it was important to me to counterbalance those with some quirky and positive numbers. Among the saga of a Wild West gunslinger, the tale of a planetary émigré, a self-belief mantra and an unashamed power ballad, “Better Day” sits at the thematic summit of those feelgood frolics.

The Gleeman's New Single Better Day

The last four years have been tumultuous and challenging times for the whole of humanity with world-wide health fears, restrictions on freedoms we take for granted and escalating global conflicts, which I think has taken a toll of some aspect on every single one of us. In the midst of all this turmoil "Better Day" reminds us to be grateful, appreciative and aware of the good things that we do have: The onset of spring, the joys of nature, being out in the sunshine, spending quality time with our families and loved ones... It's easy to become consumed with the trials and tribulations that life puts in our paths so it's important to sometimes drink from the glass half full and stop and smell the idiomatic roses."

The track was produced by Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran) with contributions from Ash Soan (Adele), Fred Abbott (Noah And The Whale), David Grant (Hit Singer/Broadcaster) and was mixed by Ash Howes.

The debut album “Something To Say” can be pre-ordered from Townsend Music here.