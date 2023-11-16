Holidays are coming and here are Hemel Rotary’s Santa Sleigh routes and dates around Dacorum for 2023

The programme includes 25 routes and 10 ‘static collections’

Hemel Hempstead Rotary Club has released route details for its annual Santa Sleigh programme.

This year the event includes 25 routes and 10 ‘static collections’ Santa will be attending, across Hemel and surrounding areas, from November 5 and December 23.

Each year, the club holds its Santa Sleigh programme to collect donations which are distributed to a number of good causes.

Last year’s proceeds totalled £17,000 and went to over 50 local charities and community groups in Hemel and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson said “We are hoping to do even better this year.

“2023 is the eighth year of our Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh bringing joy to the children (and adults) of Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley, Abbots Langley, and Boxmoor.

“We are again extremely grateful to our collector organisations who help with each street by street route, and to the “Friends of Rotary” who help us with the static collections.”

Individuals or companies wishing to donate can email [email protected] or donate via the club’s Just Giving page.

