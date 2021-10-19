Hertfordshire Schools’ Music Gala set to return to Royal Albert Hall

Hertfordshire Music Service are delighted to announce that the next Hertfordshire Schools’ Gala event at the iconic Royal Albert Hall will take place on April April 2023.

This popular event is a fantastic opportunity for over 2,500 young people in Hertfordshire, they share their incredible musical talent and celebrate the breadth and quality of music-making taking place in schools and communities across the county.

The massed primary school choirs will be supported by the Hertfordshire Schools’ Symphony Orchestra and there will be additional performances by community ensembles, secondary school choirs, instrumental groups, songwriters, composers and dancers, all showcasing their work.

Hertfordshire Schools Gala Royal Albert Hall

Ben Stevens, Hertfordshire Music Service’s director of music said: “Hertfordshire Music Service is once again enabling the young people of Hertfordshire to experience the joy and excitement of performing at the iconic Royal Albert Hall with students from across the county.

“The concert will not only showcase the diverse musical talent in Hertfordshire and the strength of our musical communities, but it can also become a life changing moment for the 2,500 young performers. The road to the 2023 Hertfordshire Schools’ Gala starts here!”

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and lifelong learning, said: “Hertfordshire Music Service enjoys a national reputation for excellence due to the superb level of music-making that goes on. It's Schools’ Music Gala has been greatly missed during the pandemic.

“We are delighted to announce this return fanfare for 2023 which will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the wealth of musical talent we have in the county.”

Hertfordshire Music Service has successfully delivered musical opportunities to generations of young people throughout the county for over 40 years

Rufus Frowde, principal conductor of the Gala, said: “The Hertfordshire Schools’ Galas are a true celebration of what can be achieved when we work together and do not shy away from artistic ambition and innovation.

“Following on from our recent collaborations with world-class contemporary composers, I am delighted that we will be performing Jonathan Dove's 'Seaside Postcards' at the 2023 Gala.

"It is a large-scale suite combining familiar traditional melodies and exhilarating symphonic writing.