Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The resale tickets will be made available later this month.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glastonbury Festival has announced dates for resale tickets in 2025.

The sales come after the closure of their payment plans, which occurred on April 7.

Here’s the dates to add to your diary to avoid missing out - again.

The date has finally been announced; those of you who missed out on tickets the first time around for this year’s Glastonbury Festival had better get those 2025 planners out.

An official announcement from the festival has detailed that a “very limited” number of tickets for this year’s event, headlined by Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975, are set to go on sale April 24 at 6pm for coach and ticket travel options, and on Sunday, April 27 at 9am for general admission. Accommodation options will follow on Sunday at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details how you can get resale tickets for this year's Glastonbury Festival have been revealed - so set an alarm for the following dates... | Getty Images/Canva

However, in order to pick up tickets to this year’s festival, you must have registered previously in order to obtain tickets the first time around - if you’ve not, you can still do so by visiting the Glastonbury Festival ticketing page .

See Tickets is the official reseller for Glastonbury Festival tickets this year. Be wary of any other third party agent that is offering resale tickets, and stick to the recommended ticketing outlets Glastonbury Festival has confirmed for this year.

The tickets being resold come after Glastonbury announced a deadline for all payment plans to be paid off by April 7 by midnight, so if you missed out on that deadline, then better luck on the resale market.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.