This generation of clubgoers are pushing for less Taylor Swift at the club, and more of these two songs in particular 🎤🎶🎤

Has the Taylor Swift bubble burst?

Research undertaken by one of the UK’s leading hospitality groups suggests a generation of music fans are ‘tired’ of her songs at nightclubs.

So what generation have voiced their displeasure, and what ‘banging choons’ do they prefer to hear on a night out?

A year ago, anticipation for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the UK was high, but public sentiment appears to have shifted.

That’s not to say that people have turned on The Tortured Poets Department singer, but with a new raft of pop superstars on the rise such as Sabrina Carpenter , Chappell Roan and Charli XCX , talk of Swift away from her fandom seems somewhat muted.

According to research, this generation of music fans are pushing for less Taylor Swift and more of what they grew up listening to.

Aside from her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce , Swift's presence at this year's GRAMMY Awards , where she had a rare winless night, was subdued.

Meanwhile, mainstream discussions seem to focus more on The 1975's upcoming album or accusations that she 'prevented' other female artists from topping the charts in 2024 by releasing numerous album variants.

Despite there being Taylor Swift themed club nights ( Swiftogeddon ), those who are heading out to nightclubs still in the United Kingdom are hoping for a Swift-less night out, praying that the DJ won’t drop one of her countless hits.

But what generation are in particular pushing to have Swift-free sets when they hit various UK nightclubs for a night out?

Stonegate , one of the country’s major pub and bar operators who run establishments such as Popworld, Flares , Walkabout and Yates to name a couple, would know all too well how many times their clubs play Taylor Swift songs, and having conducted research based on a OnePoll survey with a nationally representative sample of 2000 UK adults, their results were surprising.

What generation of music fans are pushing for a ‘Swift-free’ clubbing experience?

Surprisingly, Generation Z is leading the charge for fewer Taylor Swift songs in nightclubs; according to Stonegate’s research, a significant two-thirds of this generation are ready to move on from Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits in nightclub settings.

This shift in taste highlights a desire for the familiar anthems they grew up with, rather than the current chart-toppers and is a surprising contrast to Swift's massive stadium success, but in the club scene, Gen Z is ready to dictate their own soundtrack.

