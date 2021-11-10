Five of the best things to see in and around Hemel Hempstead in the coming days

The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe comes to the Old Town Hall

The Maltings, St Albans, November 14

One of the great British jazz musicians working today – he was named Best Drummer at the British Jazz Awards in 2017 and 2018 – Clark Tracey returns to The Maltings with a new band formed to celebrate his 60th birthday. Featuring some of the best younger musicians on the scene, with special guest and director of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, ex-Tracey alumnus Mark Armstrong on trumpet, the sextet will perform some earlier Tracey material along with some new arrangements. Tracey was awarded the British Empire Medal by the Queen in 2019 for services to music and the promotion of jazz, having helped run Herts Jazz. Visit ovo.org.uk to book.

2 Juicebox Live gigs

Kick Pistol, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, November 11, and Owes, Chaulden Community Centre, November 13

Promoters Juicebox Live are putting on two gigs showcasing local talent this week. Formed by a group of school friends in 2016, Kick Pistol take their influences from groups such as Muse and Radiohead. The band consists of Robert Sheppard and Ernie Wybrow, as well as Max Terzza and Jack Terzza from alt-rock band The Muted, who perform with them live as their backing band on rhythm guitar and drums. Support comes from The Pink Nostalgia and Louise Harris. Later in the week, Owes will be supported by post-punk band Ramona Mask and Anyone’s Ghost. Visit juiceboxindie.com to book.

3 Secondary Modern Jazz

Tring Church, November 19

Secondary Modern Jazz are a quartet, and collective, based around the voice of Rachael Brown. The concert is for those who like their jazz laid back and soulful. Expect an evening of jazz standards, perhaps with a few surprises thrown in. The Tring Brewery bar will be in attendance all evening, with music from 8pm to 10pm with an interval in the middle. Booking is required at www.tringteamparish.org.uk/news-events as numbers are limited. See www.facebook.com/secondarymodernjazz for more information about the band.

4 The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe

Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, November 20

The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe tells the story of Hollywood’s biggest icon as it’s rarely been told. Lizzie Wort stars in the one-woman show, which picks up on August 5, 1962, the day after Marilyn’s death. Written and directed by Elton Townsend Jones and presented by Dyad Productions, the revealing piece shows the woman behind the icon – unravelling her remarkable life and taking us back through the memories of her closest relationships. Visit oldtownhall.co.uk to book.

5 Fight!: Thirty Years Not Quite at the Top by Harry Hill

Court Theatre, Tring, November 13

Join multiple award-winning comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill as he discusses his life, his comedy and his wonderful memoir, Fight!: Thirty Years Not Quite at the Top. In the entertaining memoir from one of the nation’s most popular comedians, Harry Hill takes an honest and comical look back at his life and career through the lens of what didn’t go right.