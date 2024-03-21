Families invited to help find lost chocolate eggs in Hemel Hempstead Easter Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead BID is calling on families to help the Easter bunny recover his eggs for the big day.

The organisation is hosting The Easter Bunny’s Lost Eggs on Easter Sunday (March 31) on the Rainbow Stage in the town centre.

Children can enjoy an Easter-themed interactive adventure courtesy of the Magical Story Elves, filled with fun, games and magic.

The lost eggs have been sent to different dimensions after Fairy Blossom’s magic went wrong, but she doesn’t know which ones. Using the Easter Bunnies magical, traveling rabbit holes Fairy Blossom sets out on an egg-citing adventure to hunt for the lost chocolate.

Shows take place at 11am, 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm.

And on April 12, kids big and little alike, are invited to enjoy some free Easter craft activities.

Crafts include pomp pom art, scratch art, colouring and making cards and decorations.