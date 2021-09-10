Enjoy an evening of virtuoso classics at All Saints Church in Kings Langley

Join the master of classical guitar for an exhilarating evening of virtuoso classics at All Saints Kings Langley.

Mark Jennings will be performing some of the finest music for Spanish and Classical guitar—including works by Tarrega, Albeniz, Rodrigo, Villa-Lobos, and J.S. Bach - at a charity classical guitar recital at All Saints Church, Kings Langley on Saturday, September 11, at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and can be purchased online - this includes refreshments at the interval.

Master of classical guitar, Mark Jennings, will be performing at All Saints Church

The concert is in aid of the mission in the community activities of All Saints Church.

Mark has been playing classical guitar for most of his life having started lessons from an early age. He attended the London College of Music, studying classical guitar performance with Carlos Bonell.

He later had lessons (privately) with Gary Ryan (Royal College of Music), Graham Devine (Trinity College of Music), and Craig Ogden (Royal Northern College).