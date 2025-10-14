Our music tastes tend to change with the seasons - so what should we be playlisting to combat Daylight Savings Time blues?

The clocks are set to go back one hour at the end of the month, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end for another year.

Which means the annual struggle to get out of bed - but can music help out on that occasion?

With Autumn changing our listening tastes, what should be on our playlists to motivate us during the colder months?

I can’t be the only one who struggles to drag himself out of bed when the clocks go back for another year, right?

With the annual change taking place on October 26, we “fall back” to the darker, colder mornings this time of year, and for some, myself included, the prospect of having to get up, go downstairs, turning on the central heating and then prepare for work seems like quite the ordeal compared to the lighter, summery mornings we’ve been spoiled with.

So, can music help with those struggles?

That it can, and much like how our tastes change during the colder months, we can do something about it - and it all starts with a simple few additions to our morning playlists.

So why can music help with our moods during Daylight Saving Time ending, and what should we be queuing up on our playlists before the almighty changes to our morning routines later this month?

Why do our bodies struggle at times when the clocks change?

Struggling for that pick-me-up the moment the clocks go backwards in 2025?

Our bodies are hardwired to respond to light, and our sleep-wake cycle, or circadian rhythm, is heavily influenced by exposure to sunlight.

The bright light we receive in the morning helps regulate this internal clock, boosts our production of mood-enhancing chemicals like serotonin, and signals to our brain that it's time to be awake and alert.

When the clocks go back, we're suddenly waking up in darkness. This disconnect between our body's natural clock and the new time can cause a temporary feeling of jet lag.

The lack of that crucial morning light can lead to a drop in energy, a feeling of grogginess, and, in some cases, can contribute to feelings of sadness or anxiety, often associated with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Why can the style of music help with our moods when Daylight Saving Time ends?

Music is one of the few things that provides a total brain workout. When you listen to your favourite tunes, it stimulates the brain’s reward centres, triggering the release of dopamine—the "feel-good" hormone—and providing a welcome mood boost.

A well-crafted playlist can be a powerful tool to combat the winter blues and get you out of bed with a smile. It can act as an emotional and physiological alarm clock, helping to regulate your energy levels and set a positive tone for the day.

By choosing songs with the right tempo, melody, and rhythm, you can gently guide your body from the state of sleep to one of full alertness, making the transition to waking up in the dark feel less jarring - and not one to leave to the algorithms and their perhaps melancholic takes for the season.

Ok - how should I build my Autumnal playlist ready for Daylight Savings ending?

Instead of just hitting snooze on Sunday morning, could you think of a more strategic approach?

The key is to build a ‘Daylight Savings Survival Playlist’ that acts as a three-part wake-up call to guide you from slumber to full alertness gently - with some options for (almost) all the music tastes out there for some guidance.

Phase 1: The Gentle Lull (5-10 Minutes Before Your Alarm)

Set a gentle, melodic song to play a few minutes before your main alarm. This "pre-alarm" serves as a soft entry back into consciousness, preventing the jolt of a loud, sudden noise. The goal is to ease your body's transition from the sleep state, signalling to your brain that it's time to start waking up.

Playlist Suggestions:

Rock: ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by The Beatles, or ‘Learning to Fly’ by Tom Petty.

Pop: ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay, or ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton.

Rap: ‘Good Morning’ by Kanye West, or ‘Can't Sleep Love’ by Pentatonix.

Dance Music: ‘Porcelain’ by Moby, or ‘Midnight City’ by M83.

Classical: ‘Morning Mood’ from Peer Gynt by Edvard Grieg, or ‘Aquarium’ from The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Phase 2: The Energy Boost (The Moment You Get Up)

This is where you bring in the heavy hitters. The moment your feet hit the floor, switch to a high-energy, upbeat track. The strong, consistent rhythm and positive melody will get your heart pumping and your brain engaged, helping to combat grogginess and boost your mood.

Playlist Suggestions:

Rock: ‘The Pretender’ by Foo Fighters, or ‘Up The Bracket’ by The Libertines

Pop: ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers, or ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish

Rap: ‘Jump Around’ by House of Pain, or ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys.

Dance Music: ‘Wake Me Up’ by Avicii, or “I Gotta Feeling’ by Black Eyed Peas.

Classical: ‘Symphony No. 5’ by Ludwig van Beethoven, or ‘William Tell Overture’ by Gioachino Rossini.

Phase 3: The Mood-Setter (Getting Ready for the Day)

Once you're out of bed and moving, keep the momentum going with a song that makes you feel invincible. This is your mental pump-up track for the day. Choose something familiar and joyful that will set a positive tone as you get dressed, make coffee, and prepare for whatever the new, darker day brings.

Playlist Suggestions:

Rock: ‘Don't Stop Me Now’ by Queen, or ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ by Electric Light Orchestra.

Pop: ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift, or ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ by Whitney Houston.

Rap: ‘Alright’ by Kendrick Lamar, or ‘Kick, Push’ by Lupe Fiasco.

Dance Music: ‘Levels’ by Avicii, or ‘Titanium’ by David Guetta.

Classical: ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ by Richard Wagner, or ‘Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity’ from The Planets by Gustav Holst.

Do you have playlist suggestions that help you get through the first few mornings when the clocks go back? Share your ultimate Daylight Savings Time Survival playlist by dropping the writer of this article an email.