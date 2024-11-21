Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Though it might seem like it should annoy listeners, Christmas music has shown to have a ‘calming’ effect

Christmas songs are permeating the airwaves and stores across the United Kingdom already.

Despite their ‘annoyance,’ studies have shown that the effects of Christmas music have had a positive effect on the health of some.

However, the effect is not universal - and in some cases, can cause cases of trauma.

I know, I know - it’s that time of the year where you can’t avoid hearing Christmas music, as we charge further into what has been called ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’

With retailers piping in music while you’re doing your frantic final shop ahead of the big day, Christmas is still considered one of the most stressful holidays of the year despite the notion that it is meant to be a joyous time.

Of course, listening to various iterations of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” might be to the detriment of many, as it turns out some of our traditional yuletide favourites might actually be more beneficial to our health than the songs are given credit for.

Sounds ridiculous, right? But there has been some strong research demonstrating how listening to certain Christmas songs actually have a positive effect on our mental health, though admittedly the research also showed that for others, it’s the worst possible soundtrack you could ‘inflict’ on an individual.

So what is the science behind why Christmas songs are good for your health?

Why is Christmas music good for your health?

Despite the somewhat 'annoyance' when they arrive on the airwaves and PA systems in retailers across the UK, those Christmas jingles actually have positive health benefits - fore the most part. | Getty Images/Columbia

Christmas music is widely considered good for health because of its ability to positively impact both our emotional and physical well-being. The calming effect of these holiday tunes is primarily linked to their ability to trigger dopamine release, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in pleasure and emotional regulation.

Research from McGill University reveals that when we listen to music we enjoy, including familiar Christmas songs, dopamine levels increase, contributing to an elevated mood and overall sense of well-being according to a 2014 study by Robert Zatorre.

In addition to its chemical effects, Christmas music often evokes strong emotional connections. As music therapist Dr. Raquel Ravaglioli from Biola University explained, the brain's hippocampus, responsible for memory, is activated when we hear songs tied to past holiday experiences.

The emotional response can be deeply personal, as these songs may remind us of joyful family gatherings or cherished memories, fostering feelings of comfort and security. This is particularly important because music is one of the most powerful tools for emotional regulation, as it can change a person's mood by tapping into these emotional memories.

Furthermore, the social benefits of Christmas music are significant. Dr. Ravaglioli also notes that singing holiday songs with others—whether in a choir or informally with loved ones—boosts oxytocin levels, the hormone associated with bonding and social connection.

This shared musical experience can enhance relationships and promote a sense of community, which is beneficial for mental health However, it's important to note that Christmas music's effects can vary depending on individual associations.

While it generally fosters positive feelings, for those who associate the holidays with stress or sadness, the music can trigger negative emotions. For example, clinical psychologist Scott Bea mentions that for people with stressful holiday memories, early exposure to Christmas music may activate stress responses.

Do you feel more positive and upbeat when you listen to Christmas music, or does it remind you of the responsibilities and ‘chores’ that go along with the big day? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.