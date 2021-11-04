Certisoundz and Hook Events link up to bring a night of Drum & Bass to Hemel Hempstead

A DJ and promoter from Hemel Hempstead is hosting a Drum & Bass event in the town this weekend.

Jasper Thompson started Hook Events to promote Drum & Bass music and on Saturday, November 6, he is holding an event specifically based around Drum & Bass music at The Tudor Rose in Chaulden.

Certisoundz x Hook Events - Jungle vs Jump Up at The Tudor Rose, is from 6pm till midnight and tickets are available online or on the door.

Japer said: "I've perform with Certisoundz before and this is the second time we will be in Hemel Hempstead.

"We're hoping to hopefully attract lots of fans from Hemel and surrounding areas that are like minded.

"On the night there will be a wicked sound system, a laser/lighting show, trippy rave decor and a cheap bar with friendly staff.

"We are hoping to make the event a regular night every couple of months.

"At the event we are not only promoting music but also local independent clothing, we will have a tie-dye t-shirt stall and merchandise stalls."

Line up:

> 6pm till 6.45pm - Orwell B2B Vincy

> 6.45pm till 7.30pm - Griggsy B2B Tatey

> 7.30pm till 8.15pm - Rxshid B2B Matteus b2b Makin ( Seshampton Jungle Takeover )

> 8.15pm till 9pm - Junglist Joel B2B Audio slaves

> 9pm till 10pm - Gaijin B2B Framework

> 10pm till 11pm - Blckhry B2B Luskey (Certisoundz)