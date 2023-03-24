News you can trust since 1858
Band Aid co-founder Midge Ure set to perform at Waterside Theatre

It is his first tour since Covid

By James Lowson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT

Band Aid co-founder and Ultravox lead singer Midge Ure will be performing at the Waterside Theatre.

Midge Ure and Band Electronica have included the Aylesbury venue on their first tour since Covid.

They last hit the road for their ‘The 1980 Tour’, now the band are heading across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ultravox’s Rage In Eden and Quartet albums.

    In 1981, Ultravox were one of the biggest bands in the nation following up on the success of mega hit ‘Vienna’. Heading back into the studio the same

    year invigorated, they recorded their second album with Ure as frontman, Rage in Eden, which was a top 5 hit in the UK album charts.

    Quartet, their third album with Ure, was released soon-after and became their third top 10 album.

    The ‘Voice and Visions’ tour which started last year, continues in April when the band head to Sheffield City Hall.

    It will last for just over a month with band squeezing in 31 gigs in that time. Including the show at the Waterside on 29 April.

    Fans will be transported back to a time when electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting, ruled the charts.

    Midge said: “I can’t begin to tell you how great it feels to be back out touring after the uncertainty of the past two years and it is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet. This is the logical and emotional follow up to the 1980 tour.”

    Ticketing information can be found on the lead singer’s website here.

    Outside of Ultravox, Midge is perhaps best known for co-forming Band Aid with Bob Geldof. He played an integral role in setting the ubiquitous global fundraiser and subsequent Live Aid concert.

    He acts as a trustee for the charity and also serves as an ambassador for Save the Children, a global charity aiming to provide better education and care to youngsters across the globe. Ure also enjoyed success as a solo act, following Ultravox’s early 80s success.

