Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announces shows coming to town in the new year

As Aylesbury Waterside Theatre gears up for pantomime season the grand venue has also revealed its 2021 Spring line-up.

Following on from Cinderella's month-long residency which starts this Friday (December 3) and lasts until January 2 2022, are a series of live productions.

On March 5, a new pop musical called, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, debuts in Aylesbury.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are coming to Aylesbury

The musical is overseen by the same producer behind international hit musical Six, Great Women will shown at the Waterside until Saturday March 8.

One of David Walliams' hit books is being brought to life, Billionaire Boy is running from Tuesday March 3 till Saturday March 8.

One off family-friendly shows are also planned for this spring, Justin Live is scheduled for Saturday March 19 and Fireman Sam is brought to the stage on Sunday May 1.

Before the weather gets warmer and we hit the spring line-up a new show called Groan Ups comes to Aylesbury on Monday January 24 until Saturday January 29.

Cinderella starts this Friday

The show is the latest comedy from The Play That Goes Wrong team, a particularly popular production at the Waterside.

In February, Magic Goes Wrong will be performed by the same award-winning team, magical royalty, Penn and Teller were involved in creating the project.

It's run in Aylesbury starts on Monday February 21 and runs till Saturday the 26th.

A live performance of the iconic Glenn Close film, Fatal Attraction is planned for Monday April 4 to Saturday April 9.

Groan Ups

Heading up the cast is Coronation Street actor Oliver Farnworth, former Footballer's Wives actress Susie Amy has also been announced as one of the leads.

Moscow City Ballet will visit Bucks for two separate performances of classic pieces Swan Lake on Monday January 10 and Nutcracker the following day.

English Youth Ballet’s presentation of Swan Lake is scheduled for Tuesday March 22 and Wednesday March 23.

The pros will be supplemented by 100 talented young competition winners from Aylesbury and the wider Bucks area.

Kevin Clifton’s Burn The Floor and Anton and Erin’s Showtime are also organised for 2022, offering more options for dance lovers.

Five tribute bands will also fill the Waterside venue in the coming months.

The UK Pink Floyd Experience plays on Sunday January 9, Hello Again – A Tribute to Neil Diamond on Sunday January 23, The Rolling Stones Story comes to town on February 2, the Best of Bowie is scheduled for Wednesday March 8 and Midnight Train to Georgia arrives on Sunday March 20.

Martin Kemp will be overseeing a nostalgia-fuelled DJ set, playing 80s hits on Saturday February 5. Irish musician, Nathan Carter, is performing the following Friday.

The Second Space boasts its own unique programme of events with the return of Comedy Clubs on the final Friday of the first four months of 2022.