AEW Dynamite looks to answer the question on every AEW fan’s mind this week - why Joe, why?

The AEW Trios Championship is up for grabs on the first episode of AEW Dynamite since WreslteDream 2025.

Samoa Joe’s group have shown a particularly nasty streak since his loss over the weekend - will that continue as he defends the gold against The Hurt Business?

Here’s what has been announced so far for AEW Dynamite, and what time you’ll need to tune in to watch the show in the UK this week.

The fallout from All Elite Wrestling’s latest PPV event, WrestleDream, is set to continue on their first episode of AEW Dynamite since last weekend’s event—two big questions in particular might be on the minds of many fans this week.

Firstly – why, Joe, why?

After a hard-hitting encounter with AEW World Champion, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, it looked as if the veteran Samoa Joe and his ‘Opps’ stablemates were gracious in defeat, after Page made a successful defence of the title. However, moments later, Joe would level a clearly fatigued Page, leading to ‘Powerhouse Hobbs’ and Katsuyori Shibata throwing in some boots on the champion for good measure.

Samoa Joe's ruthless stream could once again be on display this week, as the leader of The Opps helps defend the AEW Trios titles, days after beating up Adam Page after losing to the AEW World Champion. | All Elite Wrestling

The Opps are set to take on The Hurt Syndicate this week, and with a particularly nasty streak being shown by Joe, is the Samoan Submission Machine taking a new approach to his remaining time in All Elite Wrestling? With his contemporaries John Cena and AJ Styles all declaring they’ll be done with wrestling by 2026, is time a factor in Joe’s new attitude in the company?

Secondly, what is next for the Death Riders? After what felt like years tormenting the AEW locker room, the first brick to fall in Jon Moxley’s empire was his AEW World Championship loss to Adam Page earlier this year. Now, after submitting (quickly, admittedly) to Darby Allin in a battle for AEW’s soul, what plans have the Death Riders got in store for the company next—or could someone else step up to lead the group owing to Moxley’s two high-profile losses this year?

Plenty of questions, and hopefully some answers will be delivered—but when is AEW Dynamite airing on UK television this week?

What time is AEW Dynamite starting in the UK this week?

Live coverage

For those who want to watch the show live, you can sign up to TrillerTV, which houses not only weekly AEW television shows but PPV’s including last weekend’s Wrestledream event. The show will air on the streaming platform from 1am BST on October 23, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

ITV4 coverage

Those, however, looking to watch the latest episode on free TV will have to wait until this Friday (October 24), when ITV4 will screen their two-hour version of the show from 10pm BST.

What matches have been announced so far for AEW Dynamite?

AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) v The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)

The Trios Championships are immediately under threat following the brutal action at WrestleDream. The Hurt Syndicate—Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP—earned their title shot by defeating The Demand in a Tornado Trios Match on Saturday. They now face the formidable champions, The Opps.

However, the dynamic has completely changed for the champions. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata shocked the wrestling world by attacking AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page after his main event victory, aligning themselves as a definitive heel faction.

With Page undoubtedly seeking revenge and the powerful Hurt Syndicate hungry for gold, the champions are fighting a war on two fronts, will The Opps’ newfound ruthlessness be enough to hold off the veterans of The Hurt Syndicate?

AEW Unified Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) v Bandido

The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada, is set to defend his AEW Unified Championship against AEW Tag Team Champion, Bandido. | All Elite Wrestling

Kazuchika Okada's reign as the Unified Champion faces a major test against the man who pinned him at WrestleDream, AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bandido.

Bandido became only the third man in AEW history to pin Okada when he and Brody King retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Saturday. This victory immediately propelled Bandido into the title picture.

This championship match will be contested under Continental Rules: no seconds are allowed at ringside, and outside interference is strictly prohibited. While the Don Callis Family is barred from the ring, Okada will need to maintain focus after the obvious internal friction with Konosuke Takeshita led to their tag team loss.

Can The Rainmaker defend his titles and his honour against the surging double champion?

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament Bracket Reveal

A historic night awaits the AEW women’s division as the official bracket for the inaugural Women’s World Tag Team Championship tournament will finally be revealed! Weeks after the new titles were unveiled, anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

Teams have been forming and developing chemistry for months—including tandems like TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay), Top Gods (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford), and the newly-formed duo of Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron.

With the bracket now ready to be set, the journey to crown the first-ever champions will begin, promising a fresh, competitive era for the women's tag team division in AEW.

What were the results at last weekend’s AEW Wrestledream PPV?

It was another stellar night for wrestling fans as AEW took over the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Alongside Darby Allin fighting for the soul of AEW against the Death Riders (and getting a little help from a living legend), we also crowned a new Ring of Honor Women’s Champion and Jurassic Express walked away with $500,000 that The Young Bucks surely (nee: defintaltey) needed.

AEW Wrestledream 2025 - quick results:

Pre-show:

Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta) defeated Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii)

Eddie Kingston and Hook defeated The Frat House (Cole Karter and Griff Garrison) (with Jacked Jameson)

Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defeated Top Gods (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford)

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely) defeated JetSpeed (’Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight)

Main Show:

Jamie Hayter defeated Thekla

Winner receives $500,000 : Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

: Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) defeated The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona)

AEW TNT Championship : Kyle Fletcher (c) (with Don Callis) defeated Mark Briscoe

: Kyle Fletcher (c) (with Don Callis) defeated Mark Briscoe AEW Women’s World Championship : Kris Statlander (c) defeated ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

: Kris Statlander (c) defeated ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm RoH Women’s World Television Championship and AEW TBS Championship : Mercedes Moné (TBS) defeated Mina Shirakawa (ROH) to win the RoH Women’s World Television Championship

: Mercedes Moné (TBS) defeated Mina Shirakawa (ROH) to win the RoH Women’s World Television Championship AEW World Tag Team Championship : Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) defeated Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita) (with Don Callis)

: Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) defeated Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita) (with Don Callis) AEW World Championship : ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c) defeated Samoa Joe

: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c) defeated Samoa Joe I Quit Match: Darby Allin defeated Jon Moxley (with Marina Shafir)

