5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Music

Spirit of the Jazz Age, Kings Arms, Berkhamsted,

7pm Sunday October 7

The Revolutionary quartet (violin, cello, clarinet and double bass) returns to inspire with a crazy mix of music from the Jazz Age in Twenties Paris. Music from Ravel, Poulenc, Copland, Gershwin, Josephine Baker and more. Tickets £16, concessions £13, CHROMA Going Steady/Confetti Friends £14/£11, under 18s free subject to availability. To book call 07958 973491 or email:

chroma.concerts@me.com

2 Beer

Oktoberfest, Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, 6-11pm Friday October 5; noon to 5pm Saturday October 6; and 6-11pm Saturday October 6

Last year saw over 6,000 lovers of German beer take to Gadebridge Park to celebrate with family and friends. This year promises to be as much fun (pictured above). Age restriction 18s and over. Live music and DJ plus food. For ticket prices and box office:

www.oktoberfestofficial.com/hemelhempstead

3 Family

Stick Man, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, 1.30pm and 4.30pm today (Wednesday) and

tomorrow (Thursday)

Scamp Theatre’s delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? Packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves. Most suitable for ages three plus. Tickets £13.50, box office 01582 602080 (option 2) or book online:

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

4 Music

Herts Jazz Festival, Broadway Theatre, Letchworth Garden City, Friday October 5 -

Sunday, October 7

The eighth Herts Jazz Festival is in a new setting, considered a perfect location near hotels and a wide range of restaurants and cafes and even two micro-breweries. The festival features headliner gigs from Georgie Fame and The Blue Flames, the Joey de Francesco Quartet and A tribute to Jazz at the Philharmonic. Back by public demand is the Herts Jazz Film Festival. Weekend and day tickets are available. For full details of the weekend programme and all ticket prices go to:

www.hertsjazzfestival.co.uk

5 Theatre

Call Mr Robeson - A life, with songs, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday)

One of the 20th century’s most impressive, but overlooked figures is revived in this powerful, compelling tour-de-force performance, performed by Tayo Aluko. Paul Robeson is a world famous actor, singer and civil rights campaigner. When he gets too radical and outspoken for the establishment’s liking, he is branded a traitor to his country, is harassed and denied opportunities to perform or travel. This journey through Robeson’s remarkable life highlights how his pioneering and heroic political activism led many to describe him as the forerunner of the civil rights movement. It features fabulous songs (including a dramatic rendition of Ol’ Man River), speeches and a spectacularly defiant testimony to the Senate House Un-American Activities Committee. Tickets £10/£8 from Beechwood Fine Foods or:

www.courttheatre.co.uk