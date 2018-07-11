5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Proms

Battle Proms Picnic Concert, Hatfield House, Saturday, July 14

This summer spectacular (pictured above) is for all the family in support of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, with live orchestral music, a spectacular musical firework finale, choreographed Spitfire and parachute displays, dramatic military cannon fire and cavalry displays. Since 2004, Battle Proms has been supporting military charities, with their running total raised now standing at over £300,000. This year is the first year they have joined forces with SSAFA, to raise funds and awareness of this vital work with serving members, veterans and Forces families. Tickets available online:

www.battleproms.com

2 Behind the scenes

A Taste of Theatre, Boxmoor Playhouse, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm tomorrow (Thursday)

HHTheatre Co invites you to try something new. Tomorrow evening, and for the next two Thursday evenings (July 19 and 26), the company’s team of stage experts will be sharing their skills for free. If you have ever wanted to learn stage make-up or how to build a set, join in one Thursday evening and you could learn the skills to get you started in theatre. The bar will be open and there will be plenty of members around to meet and make friends with. Activities on offer include learning songs from the musicals, tap dancing, props (the basics), set building and crew techniques, make-up (the basics), costumes (the basics), company overview, technical overview, acting and directing. Please note, these activities are for adults only, 18 years and above. To book a place on one of the free activities go to:

www.signupgenius.com/go/4090449aea72da0fd0-taste

3 Comedy

The Tringe, Court

Theatre, Tring, now through to Saturday July 14

The final week of The Tringe sees more sensational acts coming to town. The Tringe is now in its ninth year and sees thousands of people visiting over the three-week festival to see an eclectic mix of top comics and newcomers. Tonight (Wednesday) features Tom Stade and Ed Gamble (pictured right); tomorrow (Thursday) is Luisa Omielah and Notflix; Friday, July 13 stars Reginald D Hunter and The Travelling Sisters; and the festival ends on Saturday, July 14 with The Comedy Store Players and Flo and Joan. Tickets from Black Goo on Tring High Street or upstairs at Home and Colonial in Berkhamsted, or online:

www.tringefestival.co.uk

4 Music

Kings Langley Community Choir, St Lawrence Church, High Street, Abbots Langley, 7.30pm, Saturday, July 14

The choir presents In Concordia, with guests Harrow Apollo Male Choir. Tickets £10 adults, £6 seniors, £3 under-16s (interval refreshments included), available from 07714 701316 or online:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/kings-langley-community-choir

5 Music and refreshment

Emily Haig, Hartwell House near Aylesbury, 4pm Sunday, July 15

Classical music from soprano Emily Haig in the historic and opulent surroundings of Hartwell House, complemented by afternoon tea and followed by champagne and canapes is a recipe for a wonderfully memorable event. Cost £44. A limited number of £27 seats excluding tea. Book on 01296 747444 or online:

www.hartwell-house.com

