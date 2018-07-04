5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Hemel Hempstead this week

1 Music

Bushey Summer Recital and Fair, St James’ Church, High Street, Bushey, Saturday July 7

Kings Langley Community Choir perform at the fair from noon through to 12.45pm

2 Theatre

Daisy Pulls It Off, Boxmoor Playhouse, Hemel Hempstead, 7.45pm tonight (Wednesday) through to Saturday, with an additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company presents a play set in the 1920s at Grangewood School, an independent girls’ boarding school on the south coast of England. The play centres on the adventures of Daisy Meredith, the school’s first scholarship pupil, whose arrival is greeted with reservations by some pupils and staff; and who finds herself involved in dramas ranging from a hunt for lost treasure to an heroic clifftop rescue. Tickets £14 adults, £12 concessions, £12 groups of 10 people or more. Box office 0333 666 3366 or book online:

3 Outdoor theatre

Revolting Women, The Rising Sun, George Street, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday) and Get Well Soon, The Three Horseshoes, Winkwell, Hemel Hempstead, 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Mikron Theatre Company present outdoor theatre and advise all patrons to bring their own chairs and blankets and to dress appropriately for a British summer - they suggest wellies and sunscreen, waterproofs and sunhats. No tickets are required and a cash collection is taken at the end of the shows. Revolting Women tells the suffrage story through the eyes of a less well known Pankhurst - Sylvia, who fought for the vote alongside working women in the East End. Full of songs and political satire, for more information call 01442 864913 or go to www.theriser.co.uk. Get Well Soon is performed on the actual 70th birthday of the NHS and is based in St Monica’s Hospital where all is not well - with bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A&E. With tunes, transfusions and titters, join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS. Further information from 01442 862 585 or www.the3horseshoeswinkwell.co.uk. Further information on both shows:

4 Comedy

The Tringe, Court Theatre, Pendley, near Tring, now through to Saturday July 14

Tring’s own comedy festival continues with more top class comedians including Alun Cochrane and Tom Stade (pictured in circle) performing each day. There’s a special show especially for kids on Sunday (July 8) with Charlie Baker presenting The Greatest Goat Of All Time. Full details of all gigs, dates, times and ticket prices at:

5 Musical

Jersey Boys, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm now through to Saturday July 14, with additional 2.30pm matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays

This incredibly popular show telling the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons (pictured left by Brinkhoff and M+ Agenbury)returns to the Waterside for a two week stint featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby and Big Girls Don’t Cry. Tickets are available from £20. Call the box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

