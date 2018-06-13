5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Music

Celebration Concert, St Peter’s Church, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm Saturday June 16

Bridgewater Sinfonia present another concert in their 20th anniversary season. The programme includes Tone Poem: Vltava, Serenade for Small Orchestra, Appalachian Spring and Symphony No 5 in E flat Major. Tickets £16 on the door, under 18s free. Tickets are £15 if booked in advance and can be bought by phone from 01442 873205 or in person from Aitchisons in Berkhamsted or online:

www.bridgewater-sinfonia.org.uk

2 Steam engines

Marsworth Steam Rally, Startops Farm, Marsworth, Sunday June 17

Take dad out for a special Father’s Day treat to see over 18 full sized steam engines. Hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles will be gleaming too, including some very impressive cars, tractors, commercials and military vehicles. Other attractions include a vintage fairground, steam engine rides, side shows and live band Pickled Tink. Gourmet treats will be available to suit snackers and larger appetites alike, plus beer and tea tents with a selection of local real ales and hefty slabs of cake. Proceeds from the day help worthy causes. Tring’s mayor will open the event at 11am. Admission on the gate is £5 adults, £3 children.

www.marsworthsteamrally.co.uk

3 Food

Champagne afternoon tea, St Michael’s Manor, St Albans, 2-5pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Traditional teatime treats of delicious sandwiches and naughty but nice cakes all washed down with a glass of sparkling bubbly will be on the menu for this event to raise funds for Rennie Grove Hospice. Plus the opportunity to hear well known blogger and author Caroline Jones talk about her love of fashion, pattern, colour and texture as well as her solo challenge to style herself wearing a different pre-loved charity shop outfit every day for a year. Fashion stylist Caroline took on the quirky project, which she named ‘Knickers Model’s Own’ in memory of her mother, Mary Benson, who died in 2014. Mary was cared for by Rennie Grove nurses during her illness. Tickets £30, register to buy your tickets by calling Gemma on 01727 731028 or go online:

www.renniegrove.org

4 Auditions

Juvenile ensemble for Cinderella, Alban Arena, St Albans, 10.30am Sunday June 17

Girls are sought to be part of the juvenile ensemble of this year’s pantomime. Registration takes place at the time and location above. To audition you must be between nine and 15 and under 5’2”. Auditions will last approximately two hours. Full details of what to take, and rehearsal period and production dates are on the auditions page at:

www.evolution-productions.co.uk

5Music

EdleFest, Church on the Hill, Edlesborough, 6.30 - 10.30pm Friday June 15 and Saturday June 16

The village summer music festival includes BBC 2 Folk Award winner Chris Wood and local talent Starlight Barking. Adult tickets on the door are £15, concessions available. Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance, available from 01525 221744 or email Edlefest@gmail.com. For full details of the line up, parking, refreshments and to book online go to the website:

edlefest.site123.me

