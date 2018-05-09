5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead area this week.

1 Music

Harpenden Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival, Harpenden Public Halls, 2-10pm Sunday May 13

Bands include The Pretty Things, Deep Blue Sea, The Luke Doherty Band and Connor Selby Band plus musicians Simon McBridge and Aynsley Lister. Tickets available from 01472 349222 or online at:

www.harpendenbluesfestival.co.uk

2Literature

The Bardaid Literary Festival, The Victory Hall and The Queen’s Head, Long Marston, Saturday May 12 and Sunday May 13

Two day festival with performances from poets, talks from authors, panels of authors and publishing house representatives and workshops, hosted by Paul Eccentric. Tickets can be purchased on the day or in advance from Wilstone Community Shop, The Queen’s Head or P E Mead Farm Shop in Tring. Full details of the festival online:

rrrants.pauleccentric.co.uk/index.php/bardaid

3 Theatre

Monogamy, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Tuesday May 15 - Saturday May 19 plus 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday

A new comedy starring Janie Dee as television cook Caroline Mortimer. Monogamy means sharing your life with one person, but what if you share your kitchen with 5.6 million? Caroline Mortimer, the nation’s favourite TV cook, has it all - a sparkling career, a big house in Highgate, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But Caroline must face the looming collision of living a private life in the public eye and what happens when the cameras turn off and the truth comes out? Tickets from £15.90. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

4 Theatre

My Fair Lady, Court Theatre, Tring, 7.30pm now through to Saturday May 12 with additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Vale Musical Society present best loved musical My Fair Lady, about Professor Higgins’ experiment to pass off flower girl Eliza Doolittle as a duchess. Includes songs such as I Could Have Danced All Night. Tickets £15, concessions £14, students £10 from Beechwood Fine Foods in Frogmore Street or:

www.courttheatre.co.uk

5 Museum

Paul Kidby: Discworld and Beyond, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, now through to Saturday June 30

Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels are brought to life through the brilliant illustrations of Paul Kidby in an exhibition showcasing the book covers and favourite characters including Rincewind, the Wee Free Men and Death. Kidby is best known for being the artist of choice for the award winning writer and has designed the Discworld book jackets since 2002, as well as many other Discworld publications. Kidby perfectly captures Pratchett’s imagined world and with Pratchett’s strong connections to neighbouring county Buckinghamshire, this exhibition is a must for fans of both the author and artist. Pratchett was born in Beaconsfield in 1948 and attended school in High Wycombe as well as starting his early career as a journalist there. Also on display in the exhibition is a selection of Kidby’s own fantasy pictures inspired by British folklore and landscapes. Admission to the exhibition is £4 for adults, under 18s by donation. For full details call 01296 331441 or visit:

www.buckscountymuseum.org

