Video shows how an uninsured drug driver loses control as he tries to run from police.

Watch the moment when a dangerous driver crashes his car, as he weaves in an out of traffic. Mohammad Mazhar, 22, is seen in the video above (click to play) driving a silver BMW - despite having no insurance. He has been disqualified for three years and jailed for two weeks.

Video shows how he dodged other moving vehicles as he tried to escape police - before he crashed into a barrier.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Road policing officers, who were behind Mazhar on the Nene Parkway when it activated the ANPR, followed him along the A1139 towards Stanground where he was seen to weave in and out of traffic before losing control and crashing into a barrier.

“As officers ran to the car, Mazhar was caught climbing over the front passenger seat to get out but was detained and arrested after providing a positive road-side drugs test for cannabis.”

Mazhar, of Grange Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (28 November) where he was sentenced to 14 days in prison and disqualified from driving for three years after previously pleading guilty to drug driving and driving without insurance.

He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after breaching a previously suspended two-year prison sentence for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

PC Nick Southern, Casualty Reduction Officer, said: “Mazhar was under the influence of drugs and his manner of driving put not only himself but other road users at risk.

“He was weaving in and out of traffic on a busy road before losing control, thankfully no one was injured as a result of his selfish actions.”

The case comes as the force launches its festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.