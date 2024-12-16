A shocking video shows a canal boat sinking after being engulfed by flames in a raging fire - leaving the owner devastated.

George Pedley, 40, was out for the evening when a neighbour boater called him with the news that his beloved white boat was on fire. Stored diesel and petrol fuel on the front and gas bottles resulted in a catastrophic explosion - leaving the boat engulfed in flames.

Fire services were called to the incident on December 6 to put down the flames at Sandfield Bridge in Frampton Upon Severn.

George Pedley's boat under the water at Sandfield Bridge in Frampton Upon Severn, after the blaze. | SWNS

Mr Pedley attended the blaze promptly - but all he saw was his four-year-old boat called 'Harrison's Dream' under the water. He had only migrated to Gloucester canal four months ago after living in Tewkesbury Marina.

Mr Pedley said: "When my friend called I was in complete disbelief - I thought 'it can't be my boat'. I am still processing it - I never contemplated losing everything. It is hard to take because a lot of that is irreplaceable.

"All of the memories I had there from friends who have passed away. Everything inside has been destroyed. I would imagine the only things that are salvaged are metal items.”