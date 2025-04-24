Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The work to move the new box structure was completed late last week and now the teams will move on to the remaining work on site before the road is reopened.

A large 14,500-tonne box structure has now been moved under the A46 Kenilworth Bypass as part of the ongoing HS2 works.

The section of the A46 (Kenilworth Bypass) from the Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) has been closed since 8pm on April 11.

The road has been closed so the large box structure could be moved into place.

The giant box structure has now been moved into place under the A46 Kenilworth Bypass. Image taken from HS2's video.

When all the HS2 work is complete, it will allow high-speed trains between London and Birmingham to pass under the A46.

On it’s Facebook page, a spokesperson from HS2 said: “We've successfully installed the huge 14,500-tonne box structure, which will carry the HS2 line under the A46 Kenilworth Bypass in Warwickshire.

“The structure was moved 64 metres into position under the existing carriageway using an innovative jacking mechanism designed by a specialist civil and structural engineering company Freyssinet UK.

The A46 closure is having an impact on residents, businesses and visitors. Photo by Warwickshire World

“The bridge installation was completed as part of a three-week closure of a section of the A46 between Festival Island (Coventry) and Thickthorn Island (Kenilworth).

“Now that the bridge is installed, we will complete drainage works and install a new road surface and markings.

“The road remains closed until 6am on Thursday May 1.”

There are several diversions in place while the ongoing work takes place but the closure, as well as other recent roadworks in Kenilworth, have been having an impact on residents and businesses in and around the town.

Despite this, people are still being encouraged to support local businesses, which was highlighted in a feature last week by Kenilworth Weekly News and Warwickshire World editor Philip Hibble.

Earlier this week, Kenilworth Town Council also issued a statement about the ongoing road closure and it’s impact on residents, businesses and visitors.

The video can also be watched by going to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvFG6tSU3vQ or by clicking here.

Once the full road closure is lifted, there will be lane closures with speed restrictions of 50mph until July 31.

For more information and for the various diversion routes go to: https://www.hs2.org.uk/work-items/notice-of-a46-closure-and-lane-restrictions-near-kenilworth/