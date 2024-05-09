Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We were watching planes...then we saw this other thing - and we were like, ‘hang on, what’s that one?’”

A Sheffield mum says she has footage of a ‘UFO’ flying over the Steel City - and even has proof it isn’t a plane.

Jennifer Dunstan says she and her cousin, Denver, were already watching the skies at around 6pm on May 6 when the mysterious white shape went streaking by. She said: “We were already watching this one plane, and Denver was using this app on his phone - it lets you look at a plane through your camera and it will tell you where it’s come from.

“Then we saw this other thing - and we were like, ‘hang on, what’s that one?’ I thought it was a plane of course, but when we looked at it through the app there was no result, as if it wasn’t a plane.

“The other plane had one of those little streams going behind it like planes do, but this other thing didn’t.”

The airborne object - which you can see in the video above - appears white horizontal and vaguely cylindrical while moving at high speeds across the screen.

Jennifer said: “It’s probably not aliens! However, whatever it was, it was an aircraft and we couldn’t identify it by looking at the video or through the app.

“If nothing else it might make people in Sheffield laugh. Leave it to me and my cousin to go out for a little walk and spot a UFO. It’s very in keeping with us.”