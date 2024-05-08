Struggling armadillo rescued from floodwaters by game warden in touching video footage

By Jessica Martin
Published 7th May 2024, 14:42 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 06:30 BST
Watch the two men spot the armadillo struggling in the water, before deciding to steer over to the animal and pull it safely onboard.

Video shows how a game warden rescued a struggling armadillo from floodwaters on May 5.

The footage, posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace shows who local news identified as game warden Sam Shanafelt reaching out and grabbing the armadillo as they travelled in a boat in floodwaters.

Wallace says: “Poor little fella…now we gotta name the armadillo. I think we’ll call him Sam.” He also said that they would take the armadillo to dry ground and let it go.

Armadillo rescued from floodwaters by officials.

The severity of the flooding in southeast Texas, where some areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, is clear from the video. After rescuing the armadillo, Wallace and Shanafelt continue around the flooded streets, pointing out high water levels against road signs and steering past two cars which are submerged in the water.

