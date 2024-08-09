This video More videos

A man was stunned to find a 27-year-old packet of Polo mints while cleaning out his late grandfather's house - especially when they still ‘smell minty fresh’ despite the 1997 sell-by date.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the amusing moment a grandson discovers a pack of Polo mints that had a best before date of November 1, 1997 - and says they still smell ‘minty fresh’. In the video, (click to play above), John Junior, 35, shows the nostalgic confectionary which he found while clearing out his grandfather’s home.

Pure nostalgia

John says their distinctive aroma of peppermint and foil is still fully in tact - despite going out of date 27 years ago. They were likely purchased from John's grandfather's local Co-Op in Altrincham, Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, a mental health campaigner, from Knutsford, Cheshire, said: "It was amazing to find them. The look and smell of them made me cry - they took me instantly back to sitting in my grandad's van with him. When I found them it was pure nostalgia, I remembered the packaging and everything.” He plans to either auction the Polos or be sponsored to eat them, and says the money will go to the fund for victims of the recent Southport attack or for bleed kits.

The Sugar Free Polo Mints (green and white) from 1997 and a modern day packet of Sugar Free Polo Mints. | John Junior / SWNS

Sweets in a box with military medals

John found the Polos in their grandad's bedroom, in a box with Jack's military medals. Jack - who worked as a plumber - used to take John out a few times a week in his van, and the pair always ate Polo mints while on the road.